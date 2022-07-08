Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

