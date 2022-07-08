Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.