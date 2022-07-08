Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

