Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 3,480 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

