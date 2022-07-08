Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.21.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

