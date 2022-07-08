9,059 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

