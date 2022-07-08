Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

