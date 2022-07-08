Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

