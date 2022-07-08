Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 228,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

