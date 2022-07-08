Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

