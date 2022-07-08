Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $57,279,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

