Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO opened at $28.34 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

