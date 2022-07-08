Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 594 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.