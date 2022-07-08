VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,832 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

