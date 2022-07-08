Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

