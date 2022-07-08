Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $623.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

