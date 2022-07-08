Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

