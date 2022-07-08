Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.21 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

