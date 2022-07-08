Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 215.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

PAG stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

