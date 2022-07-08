Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Shares of AXP opened at $141.03 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

