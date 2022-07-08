Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

CTVA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

