Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

