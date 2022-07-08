Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.55. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.