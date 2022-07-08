Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $359,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $213.95 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 48.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

