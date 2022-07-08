Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 141 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

