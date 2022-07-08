Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average is $258.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

