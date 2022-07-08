Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

