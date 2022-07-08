Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 397 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

NYSE PGR opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

