Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $248.06 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average of $275.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

