Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

