KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $30.17 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

