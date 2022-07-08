Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Shares of ECL opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.