Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after buying an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $16,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

NVS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

