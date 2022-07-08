International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $117.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.