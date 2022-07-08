Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $688,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

