Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,491,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

