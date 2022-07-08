Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

