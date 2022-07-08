Truist Financial Corp Has $36.15 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $158.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $170.59. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

