Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $714,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.78 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

