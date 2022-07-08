Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

