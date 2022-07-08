Allworth Financial LP Has $607,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,115 shares of company stock worth $19,783,897 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

