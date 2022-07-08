Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,832 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $275.78 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $277.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

