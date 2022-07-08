Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

