Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
