UMB Bank N A MO Has $35.54 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

