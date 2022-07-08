Strs Ohio Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 314.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 879,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 231,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PNFP stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

