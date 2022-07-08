Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

