Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VFH opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

