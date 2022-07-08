Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

LECO opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.95 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

