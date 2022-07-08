Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.72 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

